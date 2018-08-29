Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies (NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a report issued on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBL. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

Noble Energy stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $37.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.94%.

In related news, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $924,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $134,774,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Noble Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 71,575 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

