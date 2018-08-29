Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

