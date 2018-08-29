QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News headlines about QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.783672396323 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s payout ratio is 59.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price target on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A news, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,528 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,735.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine R. Kinney bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $513,723.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

