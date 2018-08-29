Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 20,234 Vital Therapies Inc (VTL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 164,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Therapies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vital Therapies in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a report on Sunday, August 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vital Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Vital Therapies stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 4.21. Vital Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. analysts expect that Vital Therapies Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Therapies Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.