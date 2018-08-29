QuinStreet (QNST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Singular Research initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a long rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.09 million, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $16.42.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.62 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 26,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $360,426.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,903.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 21,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $288,796.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $396,632.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,674,207 shares of company stock worth $24,212,345 over the last ninety days. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,549,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,481,000 after purchasing an additional 367,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 547,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QuinStreet by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 279,867 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $12,358,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 604,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,655 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

