QunQun Price Hits $0.0084 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One QunQun token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM, Huobi and OKEx. QunQun has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $202,696.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QunQun has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00294437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00157109 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037883 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000662 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,511,101 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx, ZB.COM, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

