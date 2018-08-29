RadiSys Co. (RSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.95 Million

Brokerages predict that RadiSys Co. (NASDAQ:RSYS) will announce $20.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RadiSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the lowest is $20.75 million. RadiSys reported sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RadiSys will report full year sales of $93.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.16 million to $94.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RadiSys.

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million. RadiSys had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 201.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadiSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RadiSys in a report on Monday, July 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of RadiSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadiSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of RadiSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadiSys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,981,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in RadiSys by 1,223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 179,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 165,766 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in RadiSys by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 709,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RadiSys by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 148,216 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadiSys during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSYS remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Thursday. 99,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.54. RadiSys has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

RadiSys Company Profile

Radisys Corporation provides telecom solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. The company's products include MediaEngine products that provide media processing capabilities required for applications, such as voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE), voice over Wi-Fi, Web real-time communication, and multimedia conferencing, as well as media interworking; and MobilityEngine, Its MobilityEngine products portfolio provide solutions for 4G, LTE-Advance and emerging 5G standards for RAN use cases, including Centralized, Virtualized and multi access edge compute (MEC).

