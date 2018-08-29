Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Position in General Electric (GE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 1.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morningstar set a $19.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MED upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

