Radware (RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.67, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.93. Radware has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Radware had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Radware’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Radware by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Radware by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Radware by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

