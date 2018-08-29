Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Holdings Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Randgold Resources worth $22,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Randgold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Randgold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Scotiabank set a $98.00 price target on Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:GOLD opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. Randgold Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of -0.12.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Randgold Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Randgold Resources Ltd. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randgold Resources Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.