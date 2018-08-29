Raven Industries (RAVN) Given Media Impact Score of 0.23

Media headlines about Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Raven Industries earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.5554207272928 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAVN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Raven Industries stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Raven Industries had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

