Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $756,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

