Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Shire PLC (SHPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shire were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shire during the first quarter worth $113,097,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shire during the second quarter worth $338,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shire during the second quarter worth $1,261,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Shire by 14.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shire during the second quarter worth $9,563,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHPG opened at $176.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Shire PLC has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $177.51.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 31.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Shire PLC will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHPG shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

