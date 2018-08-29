Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE: KMP.UN):

8/22/2018 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

8/14/2018 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$16.25 to C$17.00.

8/10/2018 – Killam Apartment REIT was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

7/10/2018 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:KMP.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.99. 166,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.76.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.