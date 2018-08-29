Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE: KMP.UN):

  • 8/22/2018 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/17/2018 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00.
  • 8/14/2018 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$16.25 to C$17.00.
  • 8/10/2018 – Killam Apartment REIT was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/10/2018 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/10/2018 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$16.50.
  • 7/10/2018 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:KMP.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.99. 166,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply