Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,972 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (USO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $12,579,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $876,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 79.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USO stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $15.25.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

