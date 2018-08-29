Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

