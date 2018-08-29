Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $898,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $136.23 and a 1-year high of $172.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.