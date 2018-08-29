Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 4,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total value of $12,501,168.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,427. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,099.06, for a total value of $42,863.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,369 shares of company stock worth $104,846,172 over the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, May 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,245.96.

Alphabet Inc Class C stock opened at $1,231.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $849.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a one year low of $905.00 and a one year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. Alphabet Inc Class C’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

