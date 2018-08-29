Republic Protocol (REN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $267,038.00

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Republic Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. Republic Protocol has a total market cap of $14.63 million and approximately $267,038.00 worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Republic Protocol has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Republic Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014188 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00282891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00158576 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036686 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Republic Protocol Token Profile

Republic Protocol’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,963 tokens. The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Tidex, UEX, HADAX, BitForex, Cobinhood and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Republic Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Republic Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.