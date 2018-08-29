Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HCA Healthcare Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will earn $11.05 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.76.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $130.24 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $132.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,750 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $187,022.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 22,782 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $2,896,047.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,760,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,711 shares of company stock worth $25,431,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 91,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

