Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.65. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $906,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,237,652 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,093,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 264,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 343,379 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 967,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 711,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 169,984 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

