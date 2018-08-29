ResMed (RMD) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News headlines about ResMed (NYSE:RMD) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ResMed earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.1592900069154 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Sunday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $623.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.78 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $291,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $213,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,420 shares of company stock worth $1,423,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

