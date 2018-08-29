Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.66. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

In other news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi purchased 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.34 per share, with a total value of $342,127.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,136,000. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,036,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,381 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,942,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,857,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3,711.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,379,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 64,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

