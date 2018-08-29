Restaurant Group (RTN) Receives “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 220 ($2.84) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 322.92 ($4.17).

RTN opened at GBX 273.20 ($3.52) on Tuesday. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.20 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.70 ($4.92).

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

