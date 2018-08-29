Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (RH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock has set its Q2 guidance at $1.70-1.77 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.34-6.83 EPS.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.32. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock had a negative return on equity of 683.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $557.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $159.15 on Wednesday. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $164.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In other news, insider Karen Boone sold 29,876 shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $4,546,828.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,557,410.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Demonty Price sold 7,777 shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $1,182,181.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,459.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $6,354,650. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

About Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

