Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (RH) Upgraded to Accumulate by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RH. ValuEngine raised Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.56.

NYSE RH opened at $159.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $164.49.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.24 million. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock had a negative return on equity of 683.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Demonty Price sold 7,777 shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $1,182,181.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,459.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Boone sold 29,876 shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $4,546,828.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,557,410.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,650. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock during the 1st quarter worth $4,560,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock during the 1st quarter worth $1,596,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

