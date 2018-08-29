Reviewing Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) & First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: FIBK) and First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Interstate Bancsystem pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Allegiance Bancshares does not pay a dividend. First Interstate Bancsystem pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate Bancsystem has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allegiance Bancshares and First Interstate Bancsystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Interstate Bancsystem 0 1 4 0 2.80

Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.79%. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.62%. Given First Interstate Bancsystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Interstate Bancsystem is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and First Interstate Bancsystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 15.77% 8.66% 0.93% First Interstate Bancsystem 23.86% 10.35% 1.21%

Risk & Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate Bancsystem has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and First Interstate Bancsystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $125.30 million 4.73 $17.63 million $1.58 28.07 First Interstate Bancsystem $519.53 million 5.03 $106.52 million $2.01 22.91

First Interstate Bancsystem has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares. First Interstate Bancsystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Interstate Bancsystem beats Allegiance Bancshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and 24-hour depository facilities; mobile banking; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of January 25, 2018, it operated 16 full-service banking locations and a loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, construction, mining, agriculture, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 126 banking offices located in Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Wyoming, and South Dakota. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

