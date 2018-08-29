Reviewing American River Bankshares (AMRB) and West Bancorporation (WTBA)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: WTBA) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of American River Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of American River Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of West Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American River Bankshares pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. West Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American River Bankshares and West Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares $22.01 million 4.03 $3.19 million $0.75 20.20 West Bancorporation $81.68 million 4.80 $23.07 million N/A N/A

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American River Bankshares and West Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American River Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

American River Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.61%. Given American River Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American River Bankshares is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares American River Bankshares and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 14.98% 6.51% 0.74% West Bancorporation 28.63% 15.09% 1.28%

Summary

West Bancorporation beats American River Bankshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services. In addition, the company conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment ranging from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. It operates four full-service banking offices in Sacramento County, one full-service banking office in Placer County, two full-service banking offices in Sonoma County, and three full-service banking offices in Amador County. The company was formerly known as American River Holdings and changed its name to American River Bankshares in 2004. American River Bankshares was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company has eight offices in the Des Moines metropolitan area; one office in Iowa City; one office in Coralville; and one office in Rochester, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

