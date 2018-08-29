Reviewing NextEra Energy (NEE) & Huaneng Power International (HNP)

NextEra Energy (NYSE: HNP) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 49.10% 10.49% 3.52% Huaneng Power International 1.54% 2.51% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NextEra Energy and Huaneng Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77 Huaneng Power International 0 2 1 0 2.33

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $165.08, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Given NextEra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy and Huaneng Power International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $17.20 billion 4.67 $5.38 billion $6.70 25.43 Huaneng Power International $22.56 billion 0.44 $233.81 million $0.40 65.13

NextEra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International. NextEra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huaneng Power International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NextEra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NextEra Energy pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huaneng Power International pays out 132.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. NextEra Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Huaneng Power International on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of February 16, 2018, the company operated approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 5 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 75,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and approximately 620 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, solar, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of loading warehousing and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; port management, investment, and development activities; and port provision, and cargo loading and storage activities. Further, it is involved in the aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of March 31, 2018, the company had controlled generating capacity of 104,301 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 91,783 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

