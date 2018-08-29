Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,131 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Globus Medical were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 13,908.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after buying an additional 1,106,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,110,000 after buying an additional 211,428 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $9,322,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 200,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 172,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $6,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David C. Paul sold 6,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $362,230.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 605,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,080,869.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony L. Williams sold 121,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $6,830,385.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,279 shares of company stock worth $8,889,746. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GMED opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

