Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,706 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,230,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,809,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,480,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,767 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,913,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 54,198 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOMB. Citigroup began coverage on Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.50 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

