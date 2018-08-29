Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 253,896 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 86.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 253,896 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 49.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.09. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OAS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Williams Capital set a $13.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

