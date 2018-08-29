Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,426 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Energizer worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Energizer in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energizer to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory T. Kinder sold 3,810 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,811 shares in the company, valued at $247,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,532,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.13 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 359.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.