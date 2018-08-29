Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 1,803 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,567 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11,191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 879,174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,471,000 after purchasing an additional 673,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.83. 9,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,332. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $82.66 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

