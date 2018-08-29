Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,746.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.76 and a one year high of $144.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

