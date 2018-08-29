RightMesh Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17,566.00 (RMESH)

RightMesh (CURRENCY:RMESH) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One RightMesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. RightMesh has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $17,566.00 worth of RightMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RightMesh has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00288685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00157735 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036760 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000647 BTC.

RightMesh Token Profile

RightMesh’s total supply is 129,498,559 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,278,400 tokens. The official website for RightMesh is www.rightmesh.io. The Reddit community for RightMesh is /r/RightMesh and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RightMesh’s official Twitter account is @right_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here. RightMesh’s official message board is medium.com/rightmesh.

RightMesh Token Trading

RightMesh can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RightMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RightMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RightMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

