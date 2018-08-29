Ring Energy Inc (REI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,022. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 103.5% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 52.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

