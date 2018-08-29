RingCentral Inc (RNG) CAO Sells $1,355,025.00 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $1,355,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,218 shares in the company, valued at $14,318,222.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $160.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RingCentral by 141.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 16.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RingCentral by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

