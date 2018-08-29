Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 236,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 134,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,689,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 173,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 95,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $426,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,974.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $1,130,160 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.