Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 28,680 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,680 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $30,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Valero Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Edward Jones raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $67.24 and a one year high of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

