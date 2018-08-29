Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 82,114 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,114 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2,206.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

ADM opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $158,003.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,974,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 100,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $4,841,299.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,314,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,881. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

