RLI Corp. (RLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. RLI has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLI to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

RLI stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.62. 2,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,952. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.28. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.39 million. RLI had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that RLI will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RLI from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $93,548.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

