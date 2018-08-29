Robert W. Baird Analysts Give MasTec (MTZ) a $51.00 Price Target

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) received a $51.00 price objective from Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

MTZ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.08.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. 66,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.74. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,949,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MasTec by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,320,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,786,000 after purchasing an additional 778,685 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,616,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,049,000 after purchasing an additional 370,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.