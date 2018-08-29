Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys 101,624 Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (WIW)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 542,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,624 shares during the quarter. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd makes up about 3.7% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIW. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the first quarter worth $1,609,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the second quarter worth $1,515,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 28.6% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 114,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,103,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,199,000 after acquiring an additional 90,482 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.4% in the first quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 735,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 63,322 shares during the period.

NYSE:WIW opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income for its shareholders. Capital appreciation is its secondary investment objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total managed assets in inflation-linked securities.

