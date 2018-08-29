Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Takes Position in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcus Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Expedia Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,211 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,965,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.83. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,500 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total transaction of $467,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $451,350.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,234.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,316 shares of company stock worth $1,125,813. 20.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

