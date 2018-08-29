Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $970,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $378,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,513 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698,002 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $359,574,000 after purchasing an additional 965,693 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 71.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,181,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,352,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $2,505,941.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Tapestry from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital set a $59.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.