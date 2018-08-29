Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 693,785 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Rosetta Stone worth $20,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RST opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.81 million, a P/E ratio of -69.43 and a beta of 0.37. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.38.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. equities analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other Rosetta Stone news, General Counsel Sonia Galindo sold 1,711 shares of Rosetta Stone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $27,478.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Logue purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rosetta Stone Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

