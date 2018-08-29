Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Receives $100.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $147,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $154,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 889,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,681. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.753 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

