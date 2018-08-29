Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stake in HNI Corp (HNI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in HNI were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 50,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HNI by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 130,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HNI by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.47. HNI Corp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $45.40.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.00 million. HNI had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.90%.

In other HNI news, CEO Stanley A. Askren sold 32,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $1,198,567.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,673,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 23,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $885,296.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,417.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,669. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

