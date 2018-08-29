Royce & Associates LP Sells 13,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (UFI)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Unifi were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 120.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Unifi during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $158,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $223,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,113.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 49,459 shares of company stock worth $1,589,829. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $181.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.42 million. analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

